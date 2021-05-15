Local Basketball Legends Honor Current Players

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – Friday afternoon several Bi-City basketball players were honored in the SaMarc Inaugural “Dream and Achieve” Boys Basketball Awards Luncheon. It was an event specifically to honor the very talented boys basketball players in the Bi-City area. SaMarc founders Marc Upshaw and NBA Veteran and former NBA Head Coach Sam Mitchell are known for holding their annual basketball camp and now they want this luncheon to keep motivating kids to reach new heights.

“I’m hoping that will give them a whole bunch of more confidence to spend more time with this game. We love this game. We’re going to give back this city,” said Upshaw.

Former NBA Head Coach Sam Mitchell has a mission to expose local Bi-City basketball players to more opportunities outside the Fountain City. That way these current players can go on to incredible careers just like Coach Mitchell.

“The more that you can expose this kids to, their mind grows. And they realize they can be so much more than what they think. I never thought that I would play in the NBA much less be a head coach and I’m right here in Columbus, Georgia,” said Mitchell

Here’s the full list of award winners:

SaMarc Foundation Academic Award – Bryce Rosier (Glenwood)

TSYS Defensive Player of the Year – Zavion Evans

Synovous Offensive Player of the Year – Aaron Pitts (Hardaway)

Grant Williams Work Ethic/Team Commitment Award – Jacques Holt (Spencer)

Calvin Smyre Legacy Award – Bobby Wright (Central-Phenix City)

Marc Upshaw Player of the Year Award – Travis “Deuce” Harper (St. Anne Pacelli)

Sam Mitchell Coach of the Year Award – Corry Black (St. Anne Pacelli)