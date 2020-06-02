Local Coach Reaches Out To Team Among George Floyd Protests

The death of George Floyd and the ensuing protests surrounding the details of his death have touched many parts of our lives. Sports is no different. In high schools, coaches often play a more intimate role in their players’ lives. They aren’t just a coach, but as a role model and in some cases, a parental figure. As our country country grasps with the realities in front of it, we offered area coaches an opportunity to discuss how they’re handling this situation within their program. Troup County football head coach Tanner Glisson had this response.



“When you start addressing issues like this, it’s important to do a lot more listening then you do talking. As a head coach, I reached out to every one of our black players. I reached out to every one of our black parents personally. I wanted to know the feelings they had. I know what I was feeling, but a lot of times I thinnk people in leadership positions try to ell people how to feel, how to think and that’s not what we do,” said Coach Glisson.