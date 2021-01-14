MCSD Limits Crowds For Winter Sports & Other Updates

While 2020 was a difficult year for everyone, in the state of Georgia we had some teams to overcome the odd on and off the field to become State Champions.It all started on March 6th when the Americus-Sumter Lady Panthers and the Troup County Lady Tigers faced off for the GHSA Class 4A Girls Basketball State Championship. It was the dynamic duo of Trinity Jones and Jelissa Reese, who combined for 40 of the Lady Panthers 66 points, en route to their 66-52 win over Troup County. The Lady Panthers brough home their 2nd championships in 5 seasons. For Americus-Sumter head coach Sherri Harris, it was the second state title she brought back to Alma Mater."Did you see, when the lights went out, did you see the Americus-Sumter County community?! The community, they making a lot of noise, everybody excited, and hey, we brought it home. We brought it home," said Coach Harris.

Fast forward to early December on the grid iron. the Calvary Christian Knights squared off with Community Christian for the GAPPS 3A State Championships at Kinnett Stadium. It was finally the Knights' night, as they defeated Community Christian for their first state championship in program history. Calvary Christian Head Coach Brian Osborne, who has been there from the start, it was the culmination of over a decade of hard work.