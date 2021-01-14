MCSD Limits Crowds For Winter Sports & Other Updates

Muscogee County School District schools will be able to resume their Winter Sports seasons on Friday, January 15th. However MCSD Director of Athletics Jeff Battles has announced updated spectator guidelines for the upcoming games and matches.
- Each team is allowed to have 2 spectators (guests) for every player on the roster
- There is a 30 spectator limit per team
- Each school sets the method of counting player guests
- The spectators must still purchase a ticket at the gate for the game
- Spectators who are not guests of the team will not be allowed entry into the gym
- Muscogee County Employee passes do not allow entrance unless it is a guest of player.
- If you cannot attend the event, contact your school to get their streaming information for the events.
- All spectators must wear a mask throughout their visit to the gym. If you cannot wear your mask, you will be asked to leave.
- All spectators must have their temperature taken upon arrival at the gym
- Spectators are expected to social distance in the stands during the competition
- For basketball games, spectators are asked to leave the gym after their player’s game has been completed
- For wrestling matches, spectators are asked to leave the gym after their player’s matches for the day are completed
- Spectators are not currently allowed to attend any swim meets hosted by Muscogee County