Northside Advances To Flag Football Final Four

The Northside Lady Patriots hosted the Richmond Hill Lady Wildcats in the GHSA Flag Football Quarterfinals at Kinnett Stadium. The Lady Patriots took care of business taking down Richmond Hill 12-0. Northside just needed two plays to score their first touchdown as Claire Cahalan sprinted away from Richmond Hill defender’s early in the 1st half. Quarterback Mandy Motz then ran the option beautifully and on a keeper found the endzone just before her flags were pulled.
The Lady Patriots defense pitched a shutout at home and it was capped off by a Malaisha Johnson interceptions with less than 3 minutes left in the game.
Northside will now play in the GHSA Final Four in the Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Lady Pats will play the winner of the Harris County vs Calvary Day match up.
