Northside Flag Football Falls In Final Four

The Northside Lady Patriots marched into Atlanta and hunted for a spot in the inaugural GHSA Flag Football State Championship game. The Lady Patriots lined up against the Calvary Lady Cavaliers from Savannah.

In the first half of the game, Calvary Day found the endzone with a direct snap play to Mahkayla Premo. It was a close call at the goal line but the officials said it was score.



The fireworks really picked up in the second half, when Northside on a hook and ladder play as Leah Prather’s lateral to Claire Cahalan sprung her loose for a 40 yard score. Patriots couldn’t covered the extra point so it was a 7-6 Calvary Day lead. Cahalan found the endzone once again on the same type of play but it was just a 10 yard score and Northside jumped ahead 12-6.

The Calvary Day had some fight left as they marched all the way down to the Patriots redzone with under two minutes to go. Premo took a direct snap but this time found an open Neveah Hamilton in pay dirt, and Calvary Day took a late 14-12 lead.



The Northside ladies had one more shot to win the game. Cahalan once again found daylight and sprinted 45 yards to the house. It looked like the Northside ladies won the game but a penalty was called on Cahalan for flag guarding. The play was called and Northside couldn’t find the endzone again. Calvary Day survives and defeats Northside 14-12.



Head Coach Chad Dean was incredibly emotional and proud of what his team was able to accomplish this season.

“My old coach used to say, don’t ever tell who your favorite is. Don’t ever tell who the best was, and I always try to take a page out of his book. But I don’t know if I ever gotten as close to a team as I have this group of girls right here, because of what this has meant to them. You can see the tears in their eyes after the game. I’m trying to fight them back now as an adult, but I said if I cry it’s okay to. We love each other, we can do that in front of each other,” said Coach Dean.