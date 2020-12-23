Northside Flag Football Ready To Showcase Their Skills

One Columbus team that’s hoping to punch their ticket to a GHSA State Championship game are the Lady Patriots Flag Football team. The Lady Pats took down Richmond Hill in the Elite Eight to play in the Semifinals. Of course when you get to this level of the post season there’s a lot of pressure. This team is embracing the spotlight. These Patriots don’t just see these games a chance to showcase their school but to show what women athletes can do.

“We did pretty well last year but we didn’t make it this far, and being able to be in the Final Four means a lot. Showing that we can, girls, can do more than what people say,” said junior cornerback Malaisha Johnson.



The Northside ladies are aiming for the inaugural state Championship and add to their trophy case at their school. The bigger victory is proving the doubters wrong about women in sports.

“That would mean the world to us because of women in sports and how much some people don’t think we can do much. Since this is football, flag football for girls. It’s a really good opportunity to show what we can do,” said junior wide receiver Ally Gasser.

Northside will face off against Calvary Day School, out of Savannah, in the Final Four Wednesday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1:30 pm in Atlanta and of course News 3 Sports will be there to cover all the action.