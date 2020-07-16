Northside Softball Gets Back To Wrok

The Northside Lady Patriots are finally back on their softball field. While things felt somewhat normal the team realized they have a lot of work to do. Many of the players keep their game sharp because they also play in summer league softball. However with the COVID-19 outbreak many of Lady Pats are coming off months of not playing any ball.



“It’s going to be difficult just trying to catch up. Usually these girls play a lot of travel ball and they haven’t been able to so it’s almost like starting over a new season for us. Just getting them ready from a hitting stand point, pitching stand point, and throwing stand point,” said Northside Head Coach Brandon Jenkins.

“I’m typically playing like every weekend like every week and it was different but I learned to kind of get used to it,” said sophomore Savanna Bedell.



Coach Jenkins has to replace some big names from last year’s squad. Tha won’t be too difficult because according to him there are plenty of young players ready to step up.

“For the last four or five years we had a great group of girls that didn’t start. That were just waiting for their turn and this group is no different. Some of these girls have been waiting two or three years to get on the field. Now they’ve got their chance. It’s no pressure for them they’re looking forward to it and take advantage of it,” said Coach Jenkins.



There will be plenty of competition for spots on the starting lineup. That’s just how some players like it.

“I love competition. I love working for my spot and I love to see people try and have new positions being taken sometimes it’s really fun to see,” said Bedell.



The Northside ladies will be a in a brand new world for the 2020 season. The Lady Patriots will head into Region 2-5A. That will bring in some of the best competition in the state and close by Harris County. The players are exctied for new opponents this season.

“I love it. I love facing competition all the time it’s great,” said Bedell.



When they finally do return to play Northside and the rest of GHSA schools will have new rules to follow. These new regulations put out by the GHSA include hand sanitzer at games, social distancing and home teams providing all game balls. While they aren’t the most popular addition the coaches understand their importance.



“Safety comes first with all the athletes, and the coaches and the students. So we’ve just got to follow those precautions. Not happy with some of them, but it’s what we have to do in order to be on the field. We’re going to do it,” said Coach Jenkins.