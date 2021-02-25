Notasulga Blue Devils March Into Final Four

The Notasulga Blue Devils were hit hard with COVID-19 hurdles. The boys basketball team could only play about half of their scheduled games. The team had to quarantine players at three different times throughout the season.

However they were still able to make it to the Southeast Regional Final game and take down Winterboro 69-51 and make into the AHSAA Final Four. Head coach Clifton Knight reflected on the incredible journey to this point.

“We didn’t get to play 50 percent of our season and you know I told the guys that we’re supposed to be here. We earned it. It’s not a fluke. And you know I’ve been to the Regionals maybe three times before this. Never in the Elite 8. This is the first group to send me to the Elite 8. We could have easily given up on the season. They stayed mentality focused. We’re rolling now,” said Coach Knight.

