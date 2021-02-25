 

Notasulga Blue Devils March Into Final Four

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Notasulga Blue Devils were hit hard with COVID-19 hurdles. The boys basketball team could only play about half of their scheduled games. The team had to quarantine players at three different times throughout the season.

However they were still able to make it to the Southeast Regional Final game and take down Winterboro 69-51 and make into the AHSAA Final Four. Head coach Clifton Knight reflected on the incredible journey to this point.

“We didn’t get to play 50 percent of our season and you know I told the guys that we’re supposed to be here. We earned it. It’s not a fluke. And you know I’ve been to the Regionals maybe three times before this. Never in the Elite 8. This is the first group to send me to the Elite 8. We could have easily given up on the season. They stayed mentality focused. We’re rolling now,” said Coach Knight.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

47° / 47°
Clear
Clear 0% 47° 47°

Thursday

78° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 78° 54°

Friday

76° / 55°
Showers
Showers 44% 76° 55°

Saturday

80° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 80° 61°

Sunday

81° / 62°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 81° 62°

Monday

66° / 50°
Showers
Showers 66% 66° 50°

Tuesday

65° / 52°
Showers
Showers 42% 65° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

2 AM
Clear
2%
47°

47°

3 AM
Clear
2%
47°

47°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
47°

48°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
48°

48°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
48°

48°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
48°

49°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
49°

55°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
55°

61°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
61°

66°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

70°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
70°

73°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
73°

76°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
76°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
77°

77°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
77°

76°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
76°

74°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
74°

71°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
71°

67°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
67°

63°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
63°

61°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
61°

59°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
59°

59°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
59°

58°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
58°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories