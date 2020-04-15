Opelika Soccer Honors 10 Seniors for WRBL Senior Night

The WRBL Senior Night series rolls on and in this edition we honor the Opelika Bulldogs Boys Soccer team. The Dawgs had 10 seniors on their roster: Evan Barrow, Alberto Cordova, Malik Covington, Charlie Garcia, Tykell Jones, Marshall Meyers, Walker Norell, CJ Rogers, Caleb Rujana and Ethan Souphangthong.

Defender Marshall Meyers will pursue football just down the road at Auburn University. While Alberto Cordova, Tykell Jones and Charlie Garcia will all play at the next level with Andrew College.

Head Coach Derek Hovell said this group of seniors was a committee of leaders. A key to the Dawgs success was their chemistry and because these seniors played together for so long and it showed on the field. The Bulldogs had a 5-1 overall record when play stopped. As a team they scored 28 goals in those six games while only allowing 8 goals scored on them. It was a team and a season with so much potential.

“It’s a group of guys that they’ve played together for a long. They joked as 9th graders about making it to State, making it to the Final Four as Seniors. It’s one of those things as we started playing games this year I actually thought it could happen. They were just such a tight knit group. They were always together. Just a unity a bond that you just don’t see a lot of times. I hope that they all understand how much I love them. How much I enjoyed my time with them over the past four years,” said Opelika head coach Derek Hovell.

Congratulations to the Opelika Bulldogs on a great season.

WRBL Senior Night segments will air on Tuesday and Thursday.