Pacelli Honors 6 Vikings For WRBL Senior Night

In this edition of WRBL Senior Night we honor the St. Anne Pacelli Girls and Boys Tennis Teams. There are a total of six seniors on the Vikings team this season. The Lady Vikings seniors are Sarah Bouthilier and Isa Morales. On the Boys team there are four seniors: Christopher Bates, Sam Brewster, Christopher Nell and Walker Blevins.

Head Coach Christy Bates saw these Vikings group of in front of her eyes. She taught the game to most of these seniors since they were just elementary school students. Unfortunately the 2020 Vikings had a bunch of their matches canceled due to bad weather. They only played 5 matches in the 2020 season and they went 2-3. Despite the short season Coach Bates was impressed by the seniors close and special bond with each other.

“This group in particular just how much they loved each other and they loved the game, and they loved to play. It wasn’t about winning or losing. It was about improving every time they stepped out on that court. It was about encouraging each other. There’s a bond there that was just special to watch. This is just a moment in their lives. They’ve had fun together. We’re going to continue to have fun together. I see this group staying together for a very long time, even after college,” said Coach Bates.

If you want your spring team to be honored during our WRBL Senior Night series please email us at sports@wrbl.com

We need the following in your email as well: