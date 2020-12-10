 

Pacelli’s Vinyard Signs With Belmont Abbey College

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Will Vinyard, a right handed pitcher for the Pacelli Vikings, had his season cut short in 2020 but he will still have a chance to play in college. On Wednesday Vinyard signed the dotted line to play baseball at Belmont Abbey College in Belmont, North Carolina. During his signing ceremony Pacelli Baseball Head Coach Bobby Howard praised Vinyard on his incredible work ethic. It was Vinyard’s hours of dedication and practice is what made him into a college level baseball player.
Will says he’s so excited to take the next step in his baseball career, and is thankful for this opportunity even though Belmont Abbey didn’t see a ton of his game film.


“It’s a really good atmosphere and I talked with the baseball team, and I liked the coaches a lot. The coaches are really nice and they know how to build a program. I think I’m going into one of the best Division II programs there is, and I think it’s going to be really good for me to grow as a player and a person. It means a lot to me because I know that it takes a lot of trust. They couldn’t really see me play that much, because of COVID. They couldn’t come up and see me play so I just went up there and I threw for them,” said Vinyard.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

65° / 38°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 65° 38°

Thursday

70° / 41°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 70° 41°

Friday

69° / 51°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 69° 51°

Saturday

70° / 50°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 40% 70° 50°

Sunday

67° / 41°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 67° 41°

Monday

55° / 33°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 55° 33°

Tuesday

57° / 40°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 57° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

41°

1 AM
Clear
0%
41°

41°

2 AM
Clear
0%
41°

41°

3 AM
Clear
0%
41°

40°

4 AM
Clear
0%
40°

40°

5 AM
Clear
0%
40°

40°

6 AM
Clear
10%
40°

39°

7 AM
Clear
10%
39°

40°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
40°

43°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
43°

50°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

56°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

61°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

65°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

67°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

68°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

62°

6 PM
Clear
0%
62°

57°

7 PM
Clear
0%
57°

54°

8 PM
Clear
0%
54°

52°

9 PM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

10 PM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

11 PM
Clear
10%
48°

47°

12 AM
Clear
10%
47°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories