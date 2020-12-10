Pacelli’s Vinyard Signs With Belmont Abbey College

Will Vinyard, a right handed pitcher for the Pacelli Vikings, had his season cut short in 2020 but he will still have a chance to play in college. On Wednesday Vinyard signed the dotted line to play baseball at Belmont Abbey College in Belmont, North Carolina. During his signing ceremony Pacelli Baseball Head Coach Bobby Howard praised Vinyard on his incredible work ethic. It was Vinyard’s hours of dedication and practice is what made him into a college level baseball player.

Will says he’s so excited to take the next step in his baseball career, and is thankful for this opportunity even though Belmont Abbey didn’t see a ton of his game film.



“It’s a really good atmosphere and I talked with the baseball team, and I liked the coaches a lot. The coaches are really nice and they know how to build a program. I think I’m going into one of the best Division II programs there is, and I think it’s going to be really good for me to grow as a player and a person. It means a lot to me because I know that it takes a lot of trust. They couldn’t really see me play that much, because of COVID. They couldn’t come up and see me play so I just went up there and I threw for them,” said Vinyard.