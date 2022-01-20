Pacelli’s Zach Corcoran Awarded Flag Football Coach of the Year

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The St. Anne Pacelli School flag football team now has a history making head coach. Zach Corcoran has led the Lady Vikings since the program started, and this week he was named the inaugural Atlanta Falcons Flag Football Coach of the Year.



Under his leadership this season, the Lady Vikings marched into the GHSA State Championship game. After battling some bad weather, the Lady Vikings eventually fell to Portal 12-6. Head Coach Corcoran said earning this honor is something he’ll treasure.



“It means a lot. I’m extremely grateful and excited to represent the Falcons. I’m excited to represent St. Anne Pacelli. It’s been amazing. I love flag football and to bring it to the school and to see the girls not only learn but to excel has just been an amazing opportunity and it’s been a blessing,” said Coach Corcoran.

Coach Corcoran’s passion for flag football has been engine behind his leadership for the Pacelli Lady Vikings. He says looking at the big picture there’s still so much room for growth of flag football in Georgia.



“I think the ceiling is super high because everyone watches football and everyone can get behind the plays. Obviously we saw it this year,” said Corcoran.