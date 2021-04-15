 

Pair of Blue Devils Sign Scholarships

At Columbus High School two Blue Devils signed the dotted line to play at the next level. Cydnee Redd will continue her flag football career at Midland University. She talked about what it means to leave a championship legacy in the Fountain City.


“It just means a lot, just being a program just now starting up. And with me having, receiving a scholarship, it just means a lot being a trailblazer you know. Hoping others will be soon to follow,” said Redd.


Arianna Echevarria will continue her bowling career with SCAD in Atlanta. This has been a long goal of hers to continue her athletic career and SCAD’s program was a perfect fit.


“I believe that SCAD was the right place for me because I’ve always known I wanted to bowl in college. This is like the closest one to home. Ever since I found out they had a bowling team, that’s when I knew I wanted to go,” said Echevarria.


Congratulations to these Blue Devils for taking their athletic career to the next level.

