Rance Gillespie Era Starts At Brookstone

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – There’s a new era of Brookstone Cougars football. Rance Gillespie, who has close to 20 years of head coaching experience, will take over the Brookstone football program. Gillespie comes to Columbus after spending the past five seasons leading Hart County. The Bulldogs made the post season every year under Coach Gillespie.



He’s also reached the top of the GHSA Football rankings leading Peach County to state championships in 2005 and 2006. Coach Gillespie has also spent some time in the college football ranks. He served as Georgia Southern’s offensive coordinator from 2007 to 2009. He also returned to the Eagles sidelines in 2016.

Now as he prepares to lead the Cougars football program he shared what kind of culture he wants to develop on campus.



“The core of our program, we’re going to be based on three pillars. Those three pillars would be character, academics and football. You know when I say that everyone thinks there’s got to be a hierarchy. They’ve got to be good kids first. You’ve got to be good students second. Then good football players third. That’s simply not true. You know I think those three have to meld together and become one,” said Gillespie.