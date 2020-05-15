Recruiting Trail Stays Busy Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

Spring and summer are usually crucial months for college recruits to hit the roads and see potential players in person. The Coronavirus outbreak has made travelling almost impossible these days. Most would think that would hurt high school player’s recruitment profile, but local coaches have seen the exact opposite effect.

Many players are now using social media to connect directly with coaches and teams. Some players are actually getting more offers than they usually would. It’s a much welcome silver lining to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“You know college coaches are usually on the run now. Since they’re at home and isolating it’s been a lot more coaches reach out to me just because they’ve been able to evaluate kids better than they ever had now. Actually with COVID-19 it’s working out a little better for recruiting because some of my kids that might not have been getting as much press or getting a lot more than they normally would because coaches have a lot more time to sit down,” said Hardaway football head coach Michael Woolridge.

There are no practices or workouts happening right now but local coaches are busier than ever dealing with college recruiting coaches.

“You know I think I’ve been busier in this time with recruiting than ever. Even last year we had 91 coaches from different schools come through Troup but this year has been so different because we’re accessable through social media through Zoom, through text and calls,” said Troup County head coach Tanner Glisson.