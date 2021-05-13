 

Red Devils Ready For Rematch With Auburn

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Phenix City, AL (WRBL) – We have a pair of Valley Area teams competing in the Class 7A Baseball Semi-finals this season. Area rivals Central and Auburn High school will square off one more time for a spot in the AHSAA Championship game.

The last time these two sides met was for a three-game set back in April. The Tigers ended up winning that series beating the Red Devils twice. The Tigers bats were also red hot that series as they outscored Central 11-4 over that series. Even tough the Tigers won the first round of this rivalry the Central players can’t wait to for this rematch.

“When we heard the news, we were ecstatic. It’s another chance to play Auburn. Because the last time we didn’t have our best fight. But this time we’re prepared. We’re getting ready, with our preparation and we’re practicing. So, we’re going to bring it to them Friday night,” said senior Zion Morris.

The game plan to take down Auburn this time around at Central’s home field is playing as close to flawless baseball as possible. According to Red Devils head coach AJ Kehoe, you can’t give an Auburn squad with their talent any easy chances.

“Man we have to eliminate some free bees. We have to make them earn everything. Our pitching staff really has to do a great job executing pitches, making sure we’re working ahead of hitters and counts. And not giving them any free passes and just make them earn it,” said Kehoe.

The Class 7A Semi-finals will start at 5:30 PM Eastern at Central’s Darnell Nelson Field.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

53° / 49°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 53° 49°

Thursday

74° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 74° 51°

Friday

77° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 77° 52°

Saturday

80° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 80° 56°

Sunday

84° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 84° 59°

Monday

85° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 85° 64°

Tuesday

84° / 65°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 84° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

1 AM
Cloudy
2%
53°

52°

2 AM
Cloudy
2%
52°

52°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
52°

52°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
52°

52°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
52°

51°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
51°

50°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
50°

52°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
52°

54°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
54°

57°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
57°

61°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
61°

64°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

67°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

69°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

70°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

71°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

72°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

72°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

71°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

69°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

66°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

63°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
63°

61°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
61°

59°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
59°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories