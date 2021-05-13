Red Devils Ready For Rematch With Auburn

Phenix City, AL (WRBL) – We have a pair of Valley Area teams competing in the Class 7A Baseball Semi-finals this season. Area rivals Central and Auburn High school will square off one more time for a spot in the AHSAA Championship game.

The last time these two sides met was for a three-game set back in April. The Tigers ended up winning that series beating the Red Devils twice. The Tigers bats were also red hot that series as they outscored Central 11-4 over that series. Even tough the Tigers won the first round of this rivalry the Central players can’t wait to for this rematch.

“When we heard the news, we were ecstatic. It’s another chance to play Auburn. Because the last time we didn’t have our best fight. But this time we’re prepared. We’re getting ready, with our preparation and we’re practicing. So, we’re going to bring it to them Friday night,” said senior Zion Morris.

The game plan to take down Auburn this time around at Central’s home field is playing as close to flawless baseball as possible. According to Red Devils head coach AJ Kehoe, you can’t give an Auburn squad with their talent any easy chances.

“Man we have to eliminate some free bees. We have to make them earn everything. Our pitching staff really has to do a great job executing pitches, making sure we’re working ahead of hitters and counts. And not giving them any free passes and just make them earn it,” said Kehoe.

The Class 7A Semi-finals will start at 5:30 PM Eastern at Central’s Darnell Nelson Field.



