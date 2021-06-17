Shaw Alumnus Returns To Coach Two Teams

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – A Shaw High School alumnus will become the newest head coach of two Raiders teams. Howie Shackelford, Shaw Class of 2008, was named the head coach of the Shaw Volleyball and Baseball teams. Coach Shackelford is a life long Shaw Raiders fan, he fondly remembers the Raiders winning the GHSA Baseball State Championship in 2001. He was also an infielder on the 2005 Shaw Baseball team that reached the GHSA State Championship game.

Coach Shackelford loved the quality coaching he received as a player at Shaw High School. He hopes to bring the same kind of coaching to his new players on he volleyball court and baseball field.

“It’s one reason why I got into coaching is to give back to these young kids and make sure they’re getting the instruction as a player that I got as a player. To give them an opportunity and have some dreams and play baseball or volleyball at the next level. So that’s my ultimate goal is to try and get them to their place of highest potential,” said Shackelford.