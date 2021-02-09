Smiths Station Basketball On The Rise

One of the rising contenders in East Alabama is the Smiths Station Boys Basketball team. Last season Smiths Station won 12 games, but after another year of experience the Panthers have won 18 wins. Smiths Station is defined by their tenacity and grit on defense. Their full court pressure held Central to just 46 points, and Beauregard to just 32 points. Head coach Steven Davis credits the team’s incredible work ethic for this improvement.



“For how we want to do it, it takes a long time to teach it and to get all the scenarios in. How to defend this and how to defend that. But it’s paying off now and the kids have bought into it and they play extremely hard so that makes it even better. One of the most hardest working teams I’ve ever coached in my life,” said Coach Davis.



Along with all the success the players are determined to make people respect Smiths Station as a basketball school.

“It’s really important because we’re not known as a basketball school. Just to be willing and putting the city on the map like this it’s really important to us,” said senior Donovan Pearman.