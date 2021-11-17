Smiths Station Flag football advances to State Championship game

Birmingham, AL (WRBL) – The Smiths Station Flag Football team will play one more game, and it will be for the inaugural AHSAA Flag Football State Championship. The Lady Panthers defeated John Carroll High in a close 14-7 game on the road. Now Smiths Station is one of the two teams left standing in AHSAA. It’s been a dream season that has at least one more chapter, and it has parents of players at a lost for words.



“”I can’t I’m speechless. I’m speechless. I’m very proud. I’m so proud,” said Jamie Jenkins the father of corner back Savannah Jenkins.



The players know this is a history making win for the young Smiths Station flag football program, but they see it as a statement for women in sports as well.



“For me you know I believe in girls. I think they’re powerful. I think they can do anything they want to. This right here proves that. You know I think we’re going to take it that far and we’re to win it all,” said safety Sabrina Fox.

Smiths Station will face Hewitt-Trussville for the AHSAA Flag Football State Championship on December 1st in the Super 7 Championship Series. Kickoff is set for Wednesday, December 1st at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.