Smiths Station Signing Day

SMITHS STATION, AL – Early Signing Day isn’t just for football.
On Wednesday, seven Smiths Station Softball players signed on the dotted line to continue their careers at the collegiate level. Here’s a rundown of the signings:
Bevill State Community College
- Brynn Repicky
- Rachel Whitmer
- Addison Rose
Walters State Community College
- Sabrina Fox
Wallace Community College – Dothan
- Savannah Jenkins
Emmanuel College
- Adrianna Meeks
Brewton-Parker College
- Annalise Martinez
Congratulations to all of these incredible athletes! You can hear why it’s important for them to play at the collegiate level in the video below.