 

Smiths Station Signing Day

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SMITHS STATION, AL – Early Signing Day isn’t just for football.

On Wednesday, seven Smiths Station Softball players signed on the dotted line to continue their careers at the collegiate level. Here’s a rundown of the signings:

Bevill State Community College

  • Brynn Repicky
  • Rachel Whitmer
  • Addison Rose

Walters State Community College

  • Sabrina Fox

Wallace Community College – Dothan

  • Savannah Jenkins

Emmanuel College

  • Adrianna Meeks

Brewton-Parker College

  • Annalise Martinez

Congratulations to all of these incredible athletes! You can hear why it’s important for them to play at the collegiate level in the video below.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Don't Miss