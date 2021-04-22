Steve Savarese Announces Retirement Plan As Executive Director

Steve Savarese has led the AHSAA as their Executive Director for 15 years, but that tenure will come to an end this summer. Director Savarese announced that he will retire on July 1st, 2021.

Throughout his time leading the AHSAA the organization has seen tremendous growth, developed key relationships around the state, and many believe the organziation is in the best finacial shape ever.

One of Director Savarese’s biggest accomplishments is his Revenue Share Initiative. Since 2010, this plan has given mebmer schools $16 million back to them. Many experts believe Director Savarese has led the AHSAA to it’s best financial situation in the organization’s history.

He also started the idea to have the Super 7 State Football Championship Games rotate between Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, and Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. Birmingham’s new Progressive Stadium, which will open later in 2021, will also be included in the rotation to host football championship games.

AHSAA has also included more sports for student-athletes to compete including: bowling, E-sports and coming this fall Flag Football.

“It’s now time for me to devote my time to my family,” he said. “I’ve had an awesome time, teaching, coaching, serving as an administrator, and most humbly serving as the Executive Director of the AHSAA. To follow icons such as Cliff Harper, Bubba Scott, and Dan Washburn has been the greatest honor of my life. Professionally, I would not change anything regarding my career. I genuinely feel as if I’ve never worked a day in my life. I’ve tried to approach each day knowing that nothing worthwhile was ever achieved without enthusiasm. God has truly blessed me,” said Savarese.