Eufaula, AL (WRBL) – The Eufaula High football team has entered a new era and the man leading the charge is Super Bowl Champion and Eufaula Alum Jerrel Jernigan.



Eufaula High released the news of the new hire on June 14th, since former head coach Ed Rigby stepped down this off season. Jarrel Jernigan was a 3rd round draft pick by the New York Giants in the 2011 NFL Draft. Eventually he helped the Giants take down Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 46.

Before he played in New York, Jernigan was a star for the Eufaula Tigers and Troy University. He led the Tigers to a State Championship in 2006 as a quarterback. At Troy, he was one of the most explosive players in Trojan history and eventually was elected to the Troy University Hall of Fame in 2017. As a wide receiver he had 5,985 all-purpose yards, and has records for receiving yards (3,128), pass receptions (262) and pass receptions per game (5.24); Jernigan ranks in the top five in Sun Belt history in four categories as well.

He says being named the head coach for his Alma Maters ranks as one of the highest honors in his football career.



“Oh man it sounds amazing. It’s surreal to be able to come back where you graduated from. Where you played at and come back and be the next head coach. I mean it sounds awesome. I mean dream come true,” said Jernigan.



Eufaula kicks off the season at home against Pine Forest.