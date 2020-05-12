Tay McCants Takes Over Lanett Boys Basketball

The Lanett Panthers have hired Tay McCants to take over the powerhouse boys basketball team. McCants, a 31-year old Lanett native, is a head coach for the first time in his career but he’s not new to the Lanett basketball program. McCants spent the last five years as an assistant coach on Richard Carter’s staff.

Carter announced the end of his storied career at the end of last season as the Panthers ended the season as the Class 1A State Runner-up.

“I’ve been behind him, and working with him for the past 5 years. I mean throughout the whole process and he’s been teaching me. I know that he has big shoes to fill but I’m ready to put my feet in them now. He even said there are times when he comes back to practice and there are some games where he would come to make sure that I’m doing the right thing. So I know that as long as I have him behind me I can’t go wrong,” said Coach McCants.

It’s a new head coach on the Panthers sidelines, but Lanett fans can expect the same fast paced team they love cheering for.

It’s going to be the same thing. We run and gun, we pressure full court defense. I mean Coach Carter is kind of laid back on the sideline. But I’m the young guy I’m going to bring a lot of energy. You can be expecting a lot of excitment. A lot of energy. A lot of fun,” said McCants.