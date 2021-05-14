Three Pacelli Vikings Sign Scholarships

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Three Pacelli Vikings will continue their athletic career after they cross the graduation stage. On Thursday, soccer players Gabriel Flemming and David Hernandez will continue to be teammates at the next level. They will turn in their Pacelli kits then hit the pitch for the Point University Skyhawks. Flemming, who tore his ACL and had to sit out the season, said Point’s loyalty to him was the deciding factor on signing their offer.

“A lot of schools gave up and started not to communicate with me anymore. They stuck through it and believed in me I just really liked the family aspect of that,” said Flemming.

For David Hernandez this was a special opportunity to continue playing the game he loves.



“I love this sport. It’s everything to me. This has been my dream for years and it just means a lot to play at the next level,” said Hernandez.

Dual-sport star Pierre Summers will continue to have a very busy schedule when he goes to Concordia University in Wisconsin. Summers signed a scholarship to play both football and basketball in the Badger State. He said Concordia’s willingness to let him play both sports made them the easy choice.

“Just being welcomed by Coach Walker and loving the game of both sports, basketball and & football, they welcomed me in to both positions so I felt like that was home,” said Summers.



