Troup County Adjusts To New Normal

High school football is back at Troup County High School, but it’s not the same. The Tigers are working out in smaller groups. Coaches and players have the option to wear masks. There’s also plenty of hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies to be found.

The players aren’t having the hard time adjusting to a new normal at practice.



“Kids are pretty resilient. You know it’s us adults that kind of have gotten stuck in our old habits. The kids are resilient. The kids are bouncing back just fine and the number one thing is we want to keep it safe so we have a promising July and and August,” said head coach Tanner Glisson.



The Tigers are working out in smaller groups due to GHSA’s guidelines. Coaches want to make sure that every player on the same page for the upcoming season, but these spread out workouts will slow that down.



“Our first two groups, we’re running five groups through. Our first two groups are doing really well because they’re older. The last three groups are kind of young. So those guys are probably not as well conditioned. So hopefully this will help us later down the road,” said Coach Glisson.



The Tigers have become a force in West Georgia. Last season Troup County made it to the GHSA Playoffs with Auburn commit Kobe Hudson running the offense. That’s the biggest hole to fill in 2020 but Coach Glisson says the Tigers have weapons coming back this year.



“Our whole offensive line is coming back execpt for one. We’re really good at the skill positions. We have four guys that are fighting it out for that position. That’s putting us behind the eight ball because we didn’t have spring practice. Usually the locker room lets you know who the leader. So we’re kind of behind that regards but we’ll work through it pretty well,” said Glisson.



This whole year has been quite a rollar coaster for teams like the Tigers. The new normal does not feel familiar just yet, but Coach Glisson loves seeing his players come together.



“There’s so much that has changed in this world since we left with various things. But this is what’s right about everything in our country and in the world. When you have guys come together this age putting things on the line for one another for a common goal,” said Coach Glisson.



The Troup County Tigers kick off their season against Harris County High on August 21.