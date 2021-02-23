Vikings Will Play Their First Home Playoff Game

The St. Anne Pacelli Vikings boys are continuing their dream season with another milestone. This week the Vikings will host their first playoff game in their home gym this week. It’s just another milestone in this banner year for Corry Black’s team. To secure this game the Vikings won the school’s first ever Region Title by defeating cross town rival Brookstone.

While the Vikings are constantly focused on the big time goal of winning at State Championship, the team is also enjoying the journey of this season.

“It means everything you know just to have the home court advantage hopefully for the next 4 rounds depending if the coin flips our way. We take moments just to enjoy and appreciate where we’re at and celebrate where we’re at because this is the journey. The dream is the journey. So right now we’re living our dream and we have to celebrate it when we can and just enjoy every day of it,” said Coach Black.



Pacelli takes on Deerfield Windsor on Wednesday. Tip off is set for 6 p.m.