Williams Rewriting Brookstone’s Records

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – The Brookstone Girls Basketball Team has a player that’s currently rewriting the record books. Taiylor Williams, who’s just a junior, has already created a pretty amazing career. Earlier this season she scored her 1,000th point in her career and she’s already become the school’s all time leading scorer. So far this season Williams is averaging just over 25 points per game. That makes her a top 5 scorer in Georgia and one of the top scorers in the country. While she’s getting some headlines now that wasn’t always the case for Williams. She stayed dedicated to her craft and her scoring ability comes from countless hours in the gym. She also stays dedicated to her team’s success instead of her own.



“Being overlooked my whole life. You know I always had to stay in the gym and now it’s starting to show. So of course I’m going to stay in the gym everyday and continue to get better. I mean scoring that’s a factor but really it’s just getting involved. Like doing what I can so we can win,” said Williams.



This incredible work ethic has made Williams a valuable leader for head coach Kym Ellison’s squad.



“It’s been a blessing to have her on this team. She’s our leader. We look for her to score you know to do everything. So she’s been coming through for us,” said Ellison.