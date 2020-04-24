WRBL Senior Night: Auburn Boys Golf

In this edition of WRBL Senior NIght we honor the Auburn High School Boys Golf Team.

The Tigers had 8 seniors on their roster for this season. They are Adams Cohan, Garrison Guthrie, Garrison Mitchell, Colson Rabren, Jake Reitz, Charlie Shepherd and Jack Stevens.

The Tigers season was derailed by the Coronavirus outbreak like hundreds of teams around the country. It also didn’t help that bad weather also plagued their season. When the Tigers were forced to stop competiting they only competed in three tournaments. However Auburn Boys Golf head coach Bo Bailey believed this team had the talent to win a AHSAA State Championship. It wasn’t just their talents on the golf course that impressed Coach Baily. He appreciated their comradery with each other.

“Probably the best thing though is that they all grew up together. So it was like having a group of eight brothers together playing golf. They had a lot of fun while they were out there on the course. Always cutting up, really relaxed it was just a fun group to coach,” said Coach Bailey.

If you want your spring team to be honored during our WRBL Senior Night series please email us at sports@wrbl.com

We need the following in your email as well:

Name of High School

Name of Sport

List of all seniors (First and Last Name)

Each seniors plans after high school

Pictures of seniors while playing their sport