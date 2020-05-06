WRBL Senior Night: Brookstone Boys Soccer

In this edition of WRBL Senior Night we are going to honor the Brookstone Cougars Boys Soccer Team. They just had a pair of seniors on the 2020 roster:



Justin Hopf – he will attend with Georgia Tech or Columbia

Sutton Jenkins – still deciding on which school to attend after graduation.



Heading into the 2020 season, Jenkins and Hopft were the only seniors on the roster. Brookstone graduated 15 seniors from last year’s squad. When the Coronavirus pandemic ended their season the Cougars had a 2-11-1 overall record. Despite that rough season Head Coach Michael Huwe praised the incredible example these two seniors displayed. Jenkins and Hopf were asked to play different positions by Coach Huwe. Instead of complaining these two led by example on and off the pitch. It’s something Coach Huwe will never forget.

“The amount of commitment it takes to do all those things. You would catch Sutton and Justin doing homework on the bus on the way to away games. They would help our younger players get their work done. Little things from that all the way up to just being on the field leading this group and breaking down at the end of the day. Embracing changes I’ve made to the program. To have those types of young men in your life is something you really can not take for granted.” Michael Huwe – Brookstone Boys Soccer Head Coach

