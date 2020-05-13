WRBL Senior Night: Brookstone Girls Soccer

The Brookstone Lady Cougars had five senirs on their roster this season. They are:

Sydney Almond – will attend Auburn to pursue an architecture degree.

Adrianna Hamilton – will attend Clemson to pursue a degree in nursing.

Savannah Parr – will attend North Georgia College.

Katie Rice – will attend Georgia Southern to pursue a degree in nursing

Nan Sheek – will attend Furman University to pursue a degree in Health Science.



The Lady Cougars had a very hot start to the 2020 season putting up an overall record of 7-2 before their season was cancelled. Head Coach Lucy Pound says these five seniors were the driving force behind the team as they fully embraced the leadership roles for the team. She will always be grateful for their eagerness to lead the team.



“Some kids do get nervous and it can be overwhelming to be the leader of a team. These girls have such a positive attitude and you just tell how ready they were. How determined they were and wanting to lead the team and have a great season,” said Coach Pound.



The Class of 2020 will be fondly remembered for the example they set for the next generation of Lady Cougar soccer players. Coach Pound says the left a lasting legacy with her program.

They left such a great impact on the Brookstone school on and off the field.

They gave so much hard work and dedication to the girls soccer program and we can’t thank them enough. We’re going to miss them next year but we’re so proud of them and we can’t wait to see what they do in the future,” said Coach Pound.

