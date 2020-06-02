WRBL Senior Night: Brookstone Girls Tennis

In this edition of WRBL Senior Night we honor the Brookstone Girls Tennis Team. The Lady Cougars had three seniors on their 2020 roster. They are Mary Stewart Mullin, Lillie Norred and Anya Polomis.



The GHSA State Champions had their eyes on reclaiming the state’s top prize in 2020. Before the COVID-19 outbreak the Brookstone ladies had a tough time getting on the court for matches because most of their scheduled matches were rained out. However they did play a few matches and Brookstone posted a 4-1 overall record.



Head Coach Garry Sullivan said this trio fo seniors were active leaders from the very start. They would meet with him to discuss strategy and different aspects of the team and at times they helped run practice. Coach Sullivan also believed there was enough talent on the 2020 roster to make a deep run in the GHSA Playoffs. We caught up with coach and he talked about what Brookstone will miss most about these seniors.



“I think just the positivity they bring to the school to the tennis program. They set high standards for themselves not just athletically but but academically as well. You know their hardwork and their positive attitude is going to be missed the most. You know I just want them to know that I know they’re going to be successful. I can’t wait to see what the next chapter in their lives bring,” said Coach Sullivan.



If you want your team to be honored in our WRBL Senior Night Series please contact us at sports@wrbl.com