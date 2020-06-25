WRBL Senior Night: Calvary Christian Baseball

In this edition of our WRBL Senior Night series we are going to honor the Calvary Christian Baseball team. The Knights had four seniors on their 2020 roster. Three of the four seniors have signed scholarships to play at the college level.



Peyton Holloway he’ll take his talents to Shorter University in Rome, Georgia. Thomas Owen Toole and Tyler Watkins will still be teammates at Bob Jones University in South Carolina. Finally Brantley Lewis will attend the University of Mary Hardin Baylor in Belton, Texas.



The Knights won back to back State Championships and had their eyes on completing a three-peat. Head Coach Steve Smith has seen plenty of players reach the top of mountain and go on to play college baseball. The one thing he’s most proud of is how these players became great men off the diamond.



“Seeing how they are as young men and seeing them you know develop their relationship with God and see how they treat other people. Them going off into the world and knowing they are going to be outstanding young men. As someone that’s been around them that’s what’s most exciting,” said Coach Smith.