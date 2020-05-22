WRBL Senior Night: Calvary Christian Softball

In this edition of WRBL Senior Night we are going to honor the Calvary Christian Softball team. The Lady Knights had three seniors on their roster.



Emily Jones – she plans to attend Chattahoochee Valley Community College and pursue a career as an educator.

Breanna Odom – she will stay close to home and attend Columbus State University. She’s undecided on her major at this moment but does have hopes to coach girls basketball.

Michaela Williams – she was a varsity player in softball and a member of the Varsity Archery Team. After crossing the graduation stage she plans to enlist in the National Guard.



First year head coach Macey Sanders was a little nervous about taking over the Lady Knights team. After she got a chance to get to know her three seniors she quickly realized the incredible leaders she had on her roster.



“They really helped me bring the girls together and they really were there as like a backup and there for the girls whenever they needed them. So I was very grateful for them. Sometimes with high schoolers you can get some kind of high school attitude. All of the players were really awesome and they’re amazing people and I’m very glad that I got to know them,” said head coach Sanders.