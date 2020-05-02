WRBL Senior Night: Central Red Devils Baseball

In the newest edition of WRBL Senior Night we are going to honor the Central Red Devils Baseball Team. There are five seniors on the 2020 baseball roster they are:

Dawson Gentry – he’ll enlist in the US Army.

Matthew Horsely – he’ll attend Southern Union after Central then he’s aiming to attend Auburn.

Jared Jackson – he’ll attend Tuskegee University.

Zach Joyner – he’ll continue to play baseball at Chattahoochee Valley Community College.

PJ Ramsey – he’ll continue his athletic career for the Air Force Academy football team.

When the season started the Red Devils only had one returning, PJ Ramsey, but just before the season was cancelled the Red Devils had a lot of momentum. Head coach AJ Kehoe believed that his squad was starting to peak, they recorded over 15 wins in the season before they had to stop play. Coach Kehoe praised this group of seniors for being completely unselfish and willing to embrace whatever role was asked of them. They put their egos to the side and did what was best for the team. It’s that kind of characteristics that will benefit this program for a long time.

“They’re just quality people you know. The lasting impression they’ve left on those underclassmen is a thing that I admire and love the most about them. It just makes our job as coaches easier in the future, because of the things they were able to instill in those younger guys,” said Kehoe.

