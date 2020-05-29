WRBL Senior Night: Columbus High Baseball

In this edition of WRBL Senior Night we are going to honor the Columbus High Blue Devils Baseball team.

The Blue Devils had seven seniors on their 2020 roster. They are:

Hayes Dukes – Designated Hitter and 1st baseman

Kevin Johnson – Pitcher

Jack Harford – 2nd baseman

Thomas Livingston – Pitcher and Left Fielder and will play at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College

Devin Kail – Pitcher and 3rd baseman

Ashwin Mahadevan – Pitcher

Ben Schoor – Catcher and he will play at Auburn University



The 2020 Blue Devils were on a roll this season with a 10-4 overall record until the COVID-19 outbreak derailed their season. The Blue Devils were also playling on their brand new home field made of artificial turf.

It was really tough to see the season end so suddenly but Columbus Head Coach Chad Mathis appreciated the work the 2020 seniors put into this program.



“You know leading into a season with a 10-4 record, playing some really good competition. You know I was excited for our season. But under the circumstances you know with COVID-19 hit and we were following the guidelines from GHSA. These guys are doing just a tremendous job helping us build our program. And I can’t be more proud of these guys on a day to day basis,” said Mathis