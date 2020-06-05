WRBL Senior Night: Columbus High Girls Lacrosse

In this edition of WRBL Senior Night we are going to honor the Columbus High School Girls Lacrosse Team.

The Blue Devils had 6 seniors on their 2020 roster. They are:

Mitzi Abalos – she will attend BYU after graduating from CHS.

Jennifer Bright – a future Columbus State Lady Cougar.

Abigail Brown – she’ll attend Georgia Tech next fall.

Ashlyn Hooper – she will keep her talents close to home and attend Columbus State University.

Emma Nelson – she will attend The College of Saint Benedict after graduation.

Ashlyn Turner – she will attend the University of Georgia next fall.



The Lady Blue Devils had a tough schedule in the beginning of the season, but put up an overall record of 4-4. Head Coach Christian Grier praised this group of seniors for their dedication to the team . They were a group that wasn’t scared to put in the extra work to take their game to the next level.



They were a dedicated group but they also knew how to have fun. Coach Grier says he’ll miss how much fun they were to be around and how they are great role models for the younger players on the roster.



“It’s critical for your younger players to have someone to look up to that’s their age and seeing them do things that they will be able to do and they are encouraged to do. They were a real character. They were always laughing on the field. They were always cracking jokes. They always had fun at practice. There was never a serious moment So it was really sad to have them leave and we’re really going to miss them,” said Grier.