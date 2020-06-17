WRBL Senior Night: Columbus High Girls Soccer

In this edition of WRBL Senior Night we are going to honor the Columbus High Lady Blue Devils Girls Soccer team.

The Lady Blue Devils had six seniors on their 2020 roster. They are:

Vanessa Aviles, who will play at close by Columbus State. Yesenia Cadavid. Faith Knoedler, she’ll play at North Greenville University, Katie Pine, Shayla Perrymond, Josie Wood she’ll play at University of Minnesota.



With this much experience on the Blue Devils roster they were excited for a deep run in the playoffs.

Head Coach Catherine Lovin descrbied this senior group as a hard working, dedicated and kind leaders that were always willing to lead by example. She also mentioned to have these players on her roster was luxury and explained the special bond she had with this particular group.

“This is my fourth year here so this the first group that I’ve had for all four years. So yea it’s really hard when you see them grow and then to have to say goodbye in such a bad way for the season to end. It’s especially difficult. They were such great leaders both on and off the field. They had a great work ethic collectively. They always had a great attitude. They put forth so much effort. They were a very talented group as well. They just kind of shared that with the other players and really led by example,” said Coach Lovin.