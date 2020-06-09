WRBL Senior Night: Columbus High Track & Field

In this edition of WRBL Senior Night we will honor the Columbus High School Track and Field Team.

The Blue Devils had a massive Senior class with 24 seniors on their 2020 roster. According to head coach Robert Peters that is the largest class in Columbus High Track & Field program in the past five years. Here is the list of all the seniors:

1. Heaven Allen

2. William Reid Bennet

3. Taylor Davis

4. Kayla Hamilton

5. Christopher Hunter

6. Eriyanna Josey

7. Joseph Kendrick-Holmes

8. Jae Kim

9. Dezi King

10. Alex Kloepper

11. Jeffery Mobley

12. Samyra Perrymond

13. Tre Peterson

14. Ceylani Rembert

15. Lemesio Smith

16. Joe Steinagel

17. Akevious Story

18. Daveyon Streeter

19. Madison Streeter

20. Nandha Sundaravadivel

21. Quontez Thomas

22. Trudy Tran

23. Brandon Vaughn

24. Brianna Willis

Head Coach Peters was extremely excited to see how this group of would perform later in the season. Coach Peters was impressed by how this group were locking into their craft and really setting themself up for success even at the State Meet.

It will be a big group to say good bye to and Coach Peters talked about what this group as a whole meant to him.



“I’m just going to miss all of them. All of the different personalities that composed this group. It lacked nothing. All the way from the personalities to the work ethic, to the performance. And it just culminated into to this really complete pacakge. You know I would just want all of the people to know that I will miss them all greatly. Everything that they gave us as a program and me personally as a coach. I am extremley content,” said Coach Peters.