WRBL Senior Night: Harris County Bass Fishing Team

In this edition of our WRBL Senior Night Series we’re going to honor the seniors from the Harris County High School Bass Fishing Team.

The Tigers had three seniors on the 2020 Bass Fishing team.



Ethan Griffin and Jacob “Cole” Newsome will head to the Marine Mechanic Institute in Orlando, Florida after graduation. Hunter Simmons will stay close to home. He just completed an internship with Pratt Whitney here in Columbus and hopes to start a successful career with them.

The bass fishing program had some humble beginnings at Harris County High School. Head Coach Mary Jones Hudson said the program had less than 10 fishers when the team started 7 years ago. Now thanks to the suppport of the community there are over 30 fishers. Despite the doubters Coach Hudson said she’s so proud of her three seniors for their dedication to the sport and of the bright future ahead of them.

“They have kept their grades up, and academics are very important to me. The boys will tell you I always talk academics, academics, academics. You know the sky is the limit as far as what you want to do when you graduate. The first thing people do when you off to college is they look at your grades. So make sure you have the grades. Then you can go out there and do what you want to do. You can give a man a fish and you can feed them for a day. You can teach a man to fish and you can feed them for a lifetime.” Mary Jones Hudson – Harris County Bass Fishing Head Coach

If you want your spring team to be honored during our WRBL Senior Night series please email us at sports@wrbl.com

We need the following in your email as well:

Name of High School

Name of Sport

List of all seniors (First and Last Name)

Each seniors plans after high school

Pictures of seniors while playing their sport