WRBL Senior Night: Northside Baseball

In this edition of our WRBL Senior Night we’re going to spotlight the Northside Patriots Baseball Team.

The Patriots wanted a chance to defend their 2019 GHSA State Championship, but the COVID-19 Pandemic derailed those plans suddenly. There were 10 seniors on the Northside roster this season:

Scott Allen

KJ Barber

Joey Bialoncik

Tyler Elrod

Will Graydon

Hunter Poe

Tray Richburg

Camryn Sims

Gage Washam

Mac Williams



Many of these seniors were also big contributors to Northside’s first ever State Championship series win over Denmark. Head coach Dee Miller gave a lot of credit to those seniors for helping take Northside to a championship caliber.

“They really became not just good baseball players but they really had a tight bond and became a good team. Which is not easy to do. You can have a lot of talent and not be successful but we were able to gel. It just goes back to the character that they’ve had as a whole,” said Coach Miller.

Coach Miller will definitely miss their contributions on the baseball diamond. He will also miss the time they spent together off the field.

“I love this group. They were a lot of fun to be around all four years. To see them grow and develop into young men. They were just a joy to be around. I really just enjoy hanging out with them,” said Coach Miller