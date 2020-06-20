WRBL Senior Night: Northside Girls Golf

In this edition of WRBL Senior Night we honor the Northside Girls Golf Team. The Lady Patriots have just one senior to honor on their 2020 roster and it is Anne Stegall. Stegall joined the Patriots her junior year when her family moved from Indiana to the Fountain City.



She didn’t grow up on the Northside roster but head coach Tish Hidle said Stegall became a vital part to the team. Stegall became a quiet leader on the team but she was never shy about praising her teammates. Along with her incredible performance on the golf course Stegall also performed well in classroom. Stegall also balanced a full load of AP classes when he wasn’t competing for the Lady Patriots. Head coach Hidle says she’ll be missed on the Northside campus.



“She was just a constant source of ‘Hey good shot!’, ‘Hey keep your head up.’ Hey nice hole, nice par, good save’. Just always, always encouraging her teammates. That’s just one of the things that made her such a joy to coach. Boy I will miss her and I wish I had four years of her. I hate, hate, hate that her senior year, her senior season was cut short like this. But I know that she’s going to be a huge success,” said Coach Hidle.



After graduating from Northside High, Anne Stegall will attend Emory University.