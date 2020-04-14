WRBL Senior Night: Opelika Girls Soccer

The Opelika girls soccer team had a trio of Seniors on their roster, they were defenders Molly Randolph and Rebecca Wilson and striker Kaitlyn Goodman. Opelika was 5-0 before the Coronaviurs Pandemic forced them to stop play. Head coach Jacklyn Button believes they would become excellent coaches in the future.



“You know I really will say that they were kind of like the heart of this program here. They worked so hard. A few of them I’ve had since they were 6th graders. Just the leadership they’ve shown on and off the field. It’s tough to coach from the sidelines and you’ve really got to have those girls in the game that can help correct and help encourage their other teammates. I just have to illustrate how much I love these girls. How much I’m going to miss them. How much I would love to have them come back and coach with me in the future. Because they’re that strong of leaders,” said Head Coach Button.



Congratulations to these three seniors and the Opelika Girls soccer team on an incredible season.