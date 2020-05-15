WRBL Senior Night: Pacelli Baseball

In this edition of WRBL Senior Night we are going to honor the Pacelli Vikings Baseball Team.

The Vikings have three seniors on their roster this year:



Blake Dugan was an All Region Player last season. Vikings Head Coach Bobby Howard believed he was going to be the ace for the rest of the season. Dugan is considering either Georgia Highlands and LaGrange College to play at the next level.



Holden Nowell is listed as a short stop but is one of the most versitale players on the Pacelli lineup. Nowell would also play in the outfield and is considered one of the best relief pitchers in the Pacelli bullpen. Coach Howard said he was one of the best athletes on his team.



Jay Menfee is a powerful bat in the lineup. Unfortunately he was injured during football season. He was on schedule to rejoin the baseball team if they made the postseason. Jay will continue his athletic career on the grid iron, he’s considering Kennesaw State or Troy to play football.



Head coach Howard is just in his second year leading the Pacelli baseball program, and whenver a new coach arrives it takes time to establish a culture. He said this trio of seniors set an incredible example for his program. He hopes future Vikings will follow in their footsteps.



“Being only 3 seniors they’re going to create a void for us. As far as the leadership and character, not only were they real good players but they were just a model of behavior which we try to instill in all of our players. We didn’t have any issues with them off the field and I hope that some of our younger guys will try to adopt that same type of character and behavior that they had,” said Howard