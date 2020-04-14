WRBL Senior Night: Russell County Baseball

Our WRBL Senior Night seris continues by highlight one of the best baseball teams in Alabama, the Russell County Warriors. These Warriors had four seniors on their roster, Logan Austin, Austin Embry, Zack Henderson and Zac Rice.

The Warriors were on fire before their season came to a sudden stop. Russell County was ranked the #1 team in Class 6A according to the MaxPreps polls with an overall record of 15-5. Head Coach Tony Rasmus believed this team had the potential to win a State Championship. The unique thing about this year’s Senior Class was their incredible work ethic.

“These guys have helped us get back to where we were before I left. They set the example for the younger kids to follow. They’re our best players and their our hardest workers. A lot of times your best players aren’t your hardest workers,” said Coach Rasums.

He also sees a very bright baseball seniors for a pair of his players.

“I think we had two kids Zac Rice and Logan Austin if all this virus stuff hadn’t come along would have had a chance to be drafted. We had scouts come to practices. I haven’t had that since back in 2005-2006 we had those big draft picks,” said Coach Rasums.

Congratulations to these Russell County Warriors on their WRBL Senior Night.