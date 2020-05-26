WRBL Senior Night: Schley County Baseball

In this edition of our WRBL Senior Night Series we are going to honor the Schley County Baseball Team. The Wildcats had three seniors on their 2020 roster.

They are pitchers Garrett Peavy and Trent Bivins, and finally second baseman Logan Wertz.

The Wildcats had an overall record of 5-1 when the season was suddenly cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Head Coach Chuck Cheek believed that with his core of seniors and the rest of the talent on the roster Schley County had a shot at another deep run.



Even though this is a smaller senior group than the Wildcats had in the past this trio had an elite work ethic. They played other sports during the year but these seniors found time for baseball practice just so they could be ready for the upcoming season. Even though their season was cut short Head Coach Cheek appreciated the examples these seniors set for the underclassmen.



“This all didn’t start in January or February. They’re putting work in back in August, September, October. Two of the guys played football then they would go hit at night and on the weekends. Just trying to build and get ready for the season. The work ethic of always showing up and putting the extra time in is what the younger guys kind of feed off of. That’s how they learn what it takes to put into the program to keep playing at the level that they’ve been playing at,” said Coach Cheek.



