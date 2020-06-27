WRBL Senior Night: Shaw Boys Golf

In this edition of WRBL Senior Night we are going to honor Shaw Boys Golf senior Justin Richardson. While golf is a technically a single person sport Richardson also thrives in team sports. Before golf season tees offs Richardson is also part of Shaw Boys Basketball team.



There are few comparisons between making jump shots and a perfect putt but head coach Rad Mitchell praises Richardson’s work ethic. Whether it’s on the court, course or classroom Coach Mitchell says Richardson will succeed. Many athletes want to focus their efforts on just one sport. Coach Mitchell says Richardson’s diverse skill set gives him an edge.



“The fact that he’s a dual sport athlete proves that he’s more well rounded than a lot of single sports focused players. But also he has a different training regimen. He has a different athleticism. A little bit different of a skill set to where he’s able to adjust on the fly a little bit better in my opinion than athletes who are so single sport focused at such a young age,” said Coach Mitchell.