WRBL Senior Night: Spencer Girls Soccer

It’s this edition of the WRBL Senior Night we are going to honor the Spencer Girls Soccer. The Spencer Lady Greenwave are honoring 5 seniors on their 2020 roster.

They are:

Arielle Copeland, a 4-year starter at Goalie. After graduation she plans to start a career in the military.

Nicole Borjas – a 4-year starter at forward and midfield. She will attend close by Columbus State next year.

Deja Jones – a 3-year starter at forward. She will attend Albany State University after graduation.

Laniah Day – this was her first year on the Spencer Soccer roster. After high school she’ll attend Brewton Parker College in Mount Vernon, Georgia on a wrestling scholarship.

Manayah Butler – last season she was the team manager in 2020 she officially joined the roster as a player. She’ll attend Valdosta State University.



Head coach Andrew Smith said this class of players helped establish and new soccer culture at Spencer. These ladies made history by winning the first ever playoff game in school history. Now this season they had their goals set even higher. However due to the Coronavirus outbreak the season ended abruptly.



“So being able to develop that school and school culture and climate that this is a program that is going to grow going forward is big and they were a huge part of it,” said Coach Smith.



This season was also the last time Coach Smith will lead the Spencer girls on the soccer pitch.

“They will definitely have a special place in my heart since they were my last group coaching as well. Since I’m no longer going to be coaching girls soccer at Spencer. They’ll definitely have a special place in my heart as well,” said Coach Smith.