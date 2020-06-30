WRBL Sports: Chambers Academy Baseball

In this edition of WRBL Senior Night we put the Chambers Academy Baseball team in the spotlight.

The Rebels had one senior on their roster and it’s left handed pitcher Caydon Smoot. The Southpaw pitcher will take his game to Southern Union State Community College in Opelika, Alabama.



Baseball Head Coach Dillon NesSmith said described Smoot as a coach’s dream. He was a fierce competitor on the mound who never shyed away from challengeres. The four year starter’s competitive edge rallied the players behind him in the field. It was that competitive nature and mental approach to the game is what made Smoot a special player.



“When he gets on the mound he can just turn it on and just turns into an absolute bulldog. You would never guess that he was a nice kid, because when he gets on the mound he actually turns into an assassin! It’s going to be tough to replace him because he’s kind of been a staple for us ever since he was a freshman. But like you said that mentality is going to be really tough to replace,” said Coach Nessmith.