Hollywood Will Feature Former Greenville Head Coach

Jeremy Williams, a former Greenville High School football coach, has inspired

people in Georgia for years. It came from his incredibly positive attitude when he was diagnosed with ALS, Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Despite the terminal disease Coach Williams continued to coach the Patriots for years and inspire his players.

His battle was fueled by his and his family’s deep foundation in the their faith. Their story has already been featured in a documentary “Season Of A Lifetime” and a book “Tenacious”. However Hollywood wants to feature the former Patriots head coach. Jeremy’s wife, Jennifer, says that her husband’s story will be the focus of a faith-based movie. The Williams family is working with Richard Cohen, who directed Coach Williams’ documentary, and they will start filming here in Columbus in September. Jennifer says this is the perfect way to showcase Coach Williams’ belief in faith and football.

“We are extremely excited. Just so thankful that we have this opportunity to partner with such outstanding Hollywood producers to get this film done for God’s glory and the advancement of The Kingdom. You know it’s our faith that gives us the outlet that we have, and the joy that we have in such adverse circumstances. For certain this is the perfect venue and perfect type of film to reflect Jeremy’s life story.” Jennifer Williams, Coach Williams’ Wife

Mrs. Williams says the film is scheduled to be released in late 2021.