Honoring Odis Spencer

On Saturday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for Muscogee County’s newest athletic facility, Odis Spencer Stadium. The $27 million dollar complex will house a multi-purpose stadium, along with five tennis courts. The hope is that the complex will become a centerpiece in the ongoing revitalization of South Columbus.

The complex also honors Spencer, the two time Hall of Fame coach, formerly of Spencer and Hardaway High School in Columbus. In the video at the top of this story, you can watch as Spencer’s son, as well as former players and students describe the impact Coach Spencer left on their lives. In the video below, you can watch footage from the groundbreaking, including reaction from city luminaries.