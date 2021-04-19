 

Honoring Odis Spencer

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

On Saturday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for Muscogee County’s newest athletic facility, Odis Spencer Stadium. The $27 million dollar complex will house a multi-purpose stadium, along with five tennis courts. The hope is that the complex will become a centerpiece in the ongoing revitalization of South Columbus.

The complex also honors Spencer, the two time Hall of Fame coach, formerly of Spencer and Hardaway High School in Columbus. In the video at the top of this story, you can watch as Spencer’s son, as well as former players and students describe the impact Coach Spencer left on their lives. In the video below, you can watch footage from the groundbreaking, including reaction from city luminaries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

62° / 52°
Clear
Clear 0% 62° 52°

Monday

75° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 75° 53°

Tuesday

78° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 78° 54°

Wednesday

68° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 68° 43°

Thursday

69° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 69° 46°

Friday

72° / 57°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 7% 72° 57°

Saturday

71° / 57°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 61% 71° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

2 AM
Clear
1%
61°

59°

3 AM
Clear
1%
59°

58°

4 AM
Clear
1%
58°

56°

5 AM
Clear
1%
56°

55°

6 AM
Clear
1%
55°

54°

7 AM
Clear
1%
54°

54°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
54°

57°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
57°

60°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

63°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

66°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

70°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

72°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

73°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

73°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

73°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

73°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

70°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

67°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
67°

64°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
64°

61°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

59°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
59°

58°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
58°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories